Deputy-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Polk County

- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.

Quentin Louis Case, 34, was shot and killed by deputies after he opened fire during a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Case had several active warrants in Polk County and the sheriff said he told friends that he would not go back to jail.

The two deputies involved were not injured and are now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The sheriff's office plans to release more information later Tuesday morning.