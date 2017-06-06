Lake County Deputies search for woman with active warrant

- Lake County Deputies need your help tracking down a woman with an active warrant.

They say 25-year-old Jerica Register is wanted for Felony Petit Theft and Possession of Hydromorphone. Her last known address was in the city of Tavares and she frequents the Eustis and Umatilla areas.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Register has 7 previous arrests, ranging in charges from Possession of Marijuana to Petit Theft.

If anyone knows where she is, officials say that they call the Sheriff's Office at (352) 343-2101, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.