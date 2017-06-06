Officers make drug bust in Melbourne

- Police arrested a woman for possessing various drugs in Melbourne.

Officers say it happened on Monday at 8:13 p.m. near the intersection of South Harbor City Boulevard and Johnny Ellison Drive.

They saw a vehicle pass through a red light, and then pulled it over.

A K-9 was then used to sniff out the vehicle, and it alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Police ended up uncovered 223 grams of marijuana, .6 grams of THC resin "shatter," 3.7 grams of Cocaine, and Aprazolam.

After interviewing the people in the car, officers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Sarah Ingold. She's facing Possession charges.