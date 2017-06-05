Website ranks Orlando as best place for 'staycation'

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Orlando has three of the world's best-known theme park resorts, plus dozens of luxury hotels, golf courses and fine-dining restaurants.

So, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that a financial web site has picked Orlando has the best place for a so-called "staycation."

WalletHub ranked Orlando No. 1 as the best place to take a vacation while staying in your city. Other cities in the top 5 were Chicago, San Diego, Seattle and Tampa.

Among the criteria used in the evaluation were the number of golf courses, shopping centers, water parks, spas and public beaches per capita.

