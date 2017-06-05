Fun Spot offers discounts for park's Birthday

- Fun Spot is offering some huge discounts to celebrate its 19th birthday.

On Saturday, June 10, the park will be offering single day passes for only $19. The passes are normally $45.

You can buy them both online and in-park at either Fun Spot's Orlando or Kissimmee locations.

Online sales will begin at 12:01 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., and in-park sales will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Each person can buy up to 10 passes, and they're only good for one use.

The passes expire June 1, 2018.