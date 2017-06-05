Shots fired at Waffle House overnight

Orange County Deputies said shots were fired at an Orlando Waffle House early this morning.

Orange County Deputies said it happened at the Waffle House on W. Colonial Drive at N. Hiwassee Road in Orlando.

Deputies said witnesses reported gunfire just before 3 o'clock this morning.

There was a window smashed out and broken glass on the ground outside. Fox 35 saw workers cleaning up the glass on the ground and the window frame.

A manager told FOX 35 no employees were hurt, and the restaurant is closed right now.

Right now, we don't know if anyone was shot or if anyone is arrested.

The restaurant was closed for much of the early morning, but has reopened.