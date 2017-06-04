Dad, son die in rollover crash on Florida's Interstate 95

- A 63-year-old man and his 27-year-old son have died in a rollover crash that authorities say was caused by a separated tire.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes said in a news release that Michael Bradford and his son Warren Bradford were in a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 95 on Thursday when the front left tire had a tread separation.

The report says Michael Bradford lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before overturning.

Montes says the truck's roof hit a tree.

Both men died at the scene. An investigation is continuing.