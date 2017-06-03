Man fatally shot during fight at restaurant

- A man was fatally shot during an argument at a Florida fast-food restaurant.

The Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/w7AjCh ) reports that the shooting occurred Friday afternoon at a Pollo Tropical in Davie.

Police Sgt. Mark Leone says the two men started arguing inside, and the fight turned physical as it spilled out to the parking area. One of the men eventually pulled a handgun and shot the other man in the chest. The cause of the argument wasn't clear.

A friend loaded the wounded man into a truck and drove to a nearby gas station to wait for paramedics, but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police responded to the restaurant and arrested the suspected shooter without incident.

The names of the shooter and victim weren't immediately released.

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/