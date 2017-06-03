2 teens killed, 1 critically injured in strip mall crash

- Two teenagers were killed and a third was critically injured when their car crashed into a strip mall.

The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/YMpui0 ) reports that the crash occurred Thursday night. Kissimmee police say 16-year-old Sebastian Suarez-Palacio and 17-year-old Melanie Peguero died. The name of the injured teen wasn't released.

Police say the teens had just left a soccer club when the driver lost control and hit the building. The business they hit was vacant, so no customers or pedestrians were injured.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/