Crews pull WWII-era tugboat out of Halifax River

- Crews have pulled a World War II era tugboat out of the Halifax River near Ormond-by-the-Sea.



The U.S. Coast Guard says the “Tutahaco” is too much of a risk to stay in the water, even though it’s been in Volusia County for more than a decade. A few months ago, officials say around 150 gallons of oil leaked from the boat and it’s now a “maritime threat.”



FOX 35’s Danielle Lama has more about the boat’s future in the above video.