Orlando's first licensed medical marijuana dispensary opens Friday

- Orlando's first ever licensed medical marijuana dispensary opens on Friday at 11 a.m., reports the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qxr3J2).

The Orlando Sentinel went on to say that the Knox Medical dispensary, located at 1901 N. Orange Avenue in Ivanhoe Village, is more like a limited pharmacy available to only people with doctor's prescriptions for low-THC cannabis. So, the state's Compassionate Use Registry will be clients of the store.

Knox Nursery is a Winter Garden-based company that began generations ago. After winning the state's competition to be the medical pot grower and dispenser for the Central Florida region, the company began delivering medical pot to clients in December, says the Orlando Sentinel.

Knox then reportedly sought after permits for sites to build medical pot stores. Luckily, they did this before the city placed a moratorium on such stores. This ban will last until July.

The Orlando Sentinel says that more than 630 physicians have been licensed by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients, even though the state is still hammering out the rules for this process.

In November, voters did approve a constitutional amendment that allows doctors to recommend full-strength marijuana for a variety of ailments, including glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and PTSD.