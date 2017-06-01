Ormond Beach Police issue notice about coyotes

The Ormond Beach Police Department is issuing a notice about coyotes.

Officers say they've been notified on several occasions of a coyote sighting on the beach side of the city. They're urging citizens not to approach coyotes if they see them, and to keep an eye on smaller pets.

Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission, coyotes are found throughout Florida and have been documented in all 67 counties.

If anyone is experiencing coyote problems, that person is urged to contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC (3922).