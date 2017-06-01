McDonald's to hire 1,000 new workers in Central Florida

- McDonald's all around Florida are undergoing great transformations, as nearly 700 locations have remodeled buildings, side-by-side drive-thrus, digital self-order kiosks, and table service. Some even offer delivery.

The newest change, though? McDonald's franchise owners are on a hiring spree to recruit 5,000 people to provide outstanding service to the 1 million Floridians who visit McDonald's each day.

The positions needed are: friendly people who serve McDonald's concierges in the dining room, helping guests place their orders on the new self-order kiosks, and ensuring dining room guests are delighted with their table service.

“With all the investments we’ve recently made in McDonald’s, we recognize great people bring it alive for our guests,” said Tyrous Ingram, a local Owner/Operator, who owns and operates five McDonald’s restaurants in Central Florida. “Through June 15 we intend to recruit and train almost 1,000 people here in Central Florida to join our teams. It’s ambitious, and we’re excited to share with potential new hires why McDonald’s is committed to being America’s best first job.”

If you are interested in applying, you can visit your local McDonald's or this website.

McDonald's and its independent franchisees encourage employees to learn, develop, and succeed in their careers and life. The chain offers a compelling suite of benefits, flexible scheduling, upward mobility, paid time off, and fun working environment. Even with the nationwide Archways to Opportunity program, restaurant workers can attend free English classes, earn a free high school diploma, and earn upfront tuition assistance towards a college degree.

The hiring event runs through June 15th. McDonald's owner/operators are recruiting for crew members, shift managers, kitchen managers, guest service managers, and people managers.