Anger at the drive-thru window causes man to shoot McDonald's worker

- The Altamonte Springs Police Department reported that a disgruntled customer at a McDonald's shot a manager late last night.

Police say a man was going through the drive-thru when he got upset and started arguing with the manager at the window. The suspect ended up opening fire, hitting the manager, and then speeding away.

The manager was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, reports the police.

Around 2 a.m., the Altamonte Springs Police Department reported hearing from Volusia County Sheriff's Office that a man turned himself in for a similar sounding crime. Right now, that suspect is being questioned, but has not yet been arrested.

The McDonald's where the incident occurred is open for 24 hours, so at the time of the shooting, it was still very active and full. The police say they will eventually call many of these individuals in to help identify the guy that turned himself in.