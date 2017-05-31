Search for Haines City woman; car found near park

- A search is underway for a woman who was last seen at a wildlife reserve in Haines City.

Yanela Lorente, 28, was last seen leaving her home Sunday afternoon and the last contact she had with a family member was that evening through a text.

She was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima which was found parked near the entrance of the FWC Hilochee Osprey Unit Wildlife Reserve off Old Polk City Road.

Lorente was reported missing Monday after she failed to return home.

She is described as 5-foot-4 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right thigh, surgical scars on her abdomen, and a naval piercing, police say.

She was last seen wearing a red and white flannel long-sleeved shirt, a white t-shirt with black lettering, short dark-colored shorts and black shoes with white soles.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been searching for Lorente since Monday, along with Haines City police.

Anyone who has seen her should contact the Haines City Police Department right away or you can report anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).