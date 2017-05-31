Five new restaurants coming to Disney Springs

- Walt Disney World's Disney Springs, already filled with a line-up of stellar award-winning restaurants, has five more coming soon.

Chicago-based Levy Restaurants will introduce a new Italian concept at Disney Springs this fall with award winner James Beard and "Top Chef Master" Chef Tony Mantuano leading its development. The new restaurant will replace Levy's Portobello Country Italian Trattoria and will replace Levy's Portobello Country Italian Trattoria and will feature dishes inspired by Mantuano's adventures in Italy.

Then, opening later this year is the Edison, a lavid "Industrial Gothic" restaurant, bar, and nighttime destination. This restaurant will feature classic American food, craft cocktails, and live entertainment, including cabaret. With old World sophistication and romance, the Edison is themed to a 1920's-era electric company, recalling an exuberant era of invention and imagination with entertainment that includes contortionists, aerialists, DJs, and more.

Also opening in late 2017 is Wine Bar George, as Master Sommelier George Miliotes brings his expertise to Disney Springs with an unparalleled wine list including more than 100 selections by the bottle and glass in a range of varietals, vintages, and prices. Complementing this beautiful list will be shareable plates, cheese, charcuterie, local artisans, and seasonally relevant dishes. Wine education will also be offered in an approachable and fun manner, including special visits from renowned winemakers.

Opening in 2018 on the West Side is Jaleo, a concept by world-renowned Chef José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup. The restaurant will bring the spirit and flavors of Spain to Disney Springs, as the menu features an extensive list of tapas that reflect the rich regional diversity of traditional and contemporary Spanish cuisine, such as paella cooked over a wood fire, hand-carved Jamon Iberico de Bellota, and wood-grilled Iberico pork. This will be the first Florida location of the chain. The first-floor of the vibrant and theatrical multi-level restaurant will feature a "grab-n-go" storefront with Spanish-style sandwiches.

Finally, in 2018, Disney Springs will open up a new Wolfgang Puck concept in a new location at Town Center. Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will modernize the traditional bar and grill concept in a setting inspired by traditional farmhouses with a touch of elegance. The restaurant will capture the essence of laid-back California dining made popular by Puck at Spago, his flagship restaurant in Los Angeles. The menu will include the best of Puck's signature dishes with Mediterranean influences, as innovation takes on comfort food classics and handcrafted specialty cocktails.