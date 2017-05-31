Mount Dora introduces 2 new fire engines

- The Mount Dora Fire Department held a "Wet Down" and "Roll Back" Ceremony for one of two new fire engines on Tuesday.

City officials joined Acting Chief Tim Griner in welcoming the new fire truck to the station.

The public also came out, and they were given commemorative towels in order to help dry off the engines.

The origin of the ceremony comes from a time when horse-drawn equipment could not easily be backed into a fire station by the horses. In some places, even the water from the old unit was transferred to the new engines, which led to spillage. This required the engine to be wiped down.