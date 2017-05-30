Police talking to man with gun at Orlando airport

- Law enforcement officers are responding to an armed man who is inside one of the parking garages at Orlando International Airport.

Police officers are communicating with the man at a rental car location inside Level 1, Airside A. According to authorities, he has not harmed anyone or himself, but right now, officers are attempting to get the man to relinquish the weapon.

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations. Passengers are not being allowed into the parking garage area.

A spokesperson with the Orlando Police Department tells FOX 35 that the suspect is not in custody, as had been reported by other new organizations.

OPD says the impact on operations inside the airport are minimal; however, street traffic arriving by ground at the airport is backed up considerably. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are advising commuters to expect delays and to remain inside their vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.