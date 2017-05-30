Tiger Woods says medication, not alcohol, led to DUI arrest

- Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel when a police officer found him early Monday morning, according to an arrest report filed in Palm Beach County Court Tuesday.

According to the report, Woods’ black Mercedes was stopped in the right lane of traffic with break lights and a turn signal on.

The officer reports Wood had to be woken up and told the officer that “he was coming from LA California from golfing.”

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the report, Woods was cooperated with police, but failed a field sobriety test. He agreed to a urine test. Breath tests showed he had no alcohol in his system.

Woods—who has had several surgeries in recent years—told officers he was on four medications, including Vicodin.