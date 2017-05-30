Therapist arrested for molesting and abusing children during therapy sessions
MULBERRY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office has reported that they have arrested former behavioral therapist, Jessica Lazzara of Mulberry, for committing several charges against children that she held therapy sessions with.
Police say that Lazzara was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday, May 25th. She remains in jail on the following charges:
- One count Lewd Molestation
- One count Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
- One count Child Abuse
- One count Battery
- One county Indecent Exposure
Lazzara was let go from her position as a behavioral therapist at Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland after her arrest.
Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a media event about the arrest on Tuesday afternoon, so more information will be available.