Therapist arrested for molesting and abusing children during therapy sessions

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office has reported that they have arrested former behavioral therapist, Jessica Lazzara of Mulberry, for committing several charges against children that she held therapy sessions with.

Police say that Lazzara was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday, May 25th. She remains in jail on the following charges:

One count Lewd Molestation

One count Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

One count Child Abuse

One count Battery

One county Indecent Exposure

Lazzara was let go from her position as a behavioral therapist at Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland after her arrest.

Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a media event about the arrest on Tuesday afternoon, so more information will be available.