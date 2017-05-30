Orlando Police search for armed robbery suspect

Orlando Police need your help finding armed robbery suspect.

According to OPD, it happened around 8:43 p.m. on Monday at the Dollar General at 1001 South Orange Blossom Trail.
 
Officers say a man armed with a handgun took money from the register. He then ran away and threw his tan hat and blue shirt on the ground as he ran. Officials believe he may have taken off in a unknown vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.
 
If anyone recognizes the man, they're urged to contact Orlando Police at (407) 246-2470.
