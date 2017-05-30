Shake Shack opens at the Florida Mall today

- Shake Shack has announced that the Florida Mall Shack will open today, May 30th, at 11a.m.

Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no added hormones and no antibiotics ever), 100% all-natural cage-free chicken (no antibiotics ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer, wine, and more. A fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal, Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world.

To celebrate the big opening, the Florida Mall Shack will spin up an exclusive frozen custard concrete, called the O-Town Blend. This concrete will feature vanilla frozen custard, cookie butter, salted caramel sauce, and chocolate truffle cookie dough.

The Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunchcrete (chocolate frozen custard, peanut butter sauce, chocolate toffee, and chocolate sprinkles) and the Pie Oh My (a slice of strawberry rhubarb pie, vanilla frozen custard, and a slice of P is for Pie seasonal pie) will also be offered.

And if you liked the sound of that last concrete, it gets even better: five percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete will go to BASE Camp Children's Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for children and families living with cancer.

Guests can quench their thirst with a selection of local craft beer from Cigar City Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co., in addition to the Shack-exclusive ShackMeister Ale from Brooklyn Brewery. Wine lovers can sip on Shack Red and Shack White, made exclusively for Shake Shack by Frog's Leap Winery and Mionetto Prosecco.

Eating at the Florida Mall shack is not just a meal, though. This location was built with community in mind, as the space features a large outdoor patio and plenty of game options, including shuffleboard, cornhole, and foosball.

Maintaining Shake Shack's commitment to thoughtful and responsible design, the Florida Mall Shack's tabletops are made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes by CounterEvolution. Even the chairs stay true to sustainability, as the restaurant's chairs were designed by Uhuru out of sustainable materials. And finally, the booths were crafted by Staach using lumber certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council.

If you are excited to check out the latest burger in town, head over to the Florida Mall at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Shake Shack is located at the North Entrance of the mall between the plaza and the dining pavilion.