Man shot and killed near apartment complex, shooter on the run.

- Deputies are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed near an Orlando apartment complex late last night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the victim was found near the entrance to the Oak Harbor Apartments in Orlando.

Deputies said the 45-year-old man was shot multiple times. He died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened and who the shooter is.

Other residents at the apartment complex are shocked. Marion Anderson, a woman who bikes there daily, says "Wow! Words can't even say. We ride around here every morning. We've seen some stuff, but this..I can't say." Her morning bike route passes right by where deputies found the man shot.

Anderson went on to say that she is "going to have to step up my game as far as safety because a lot of times, before the time changes, it gets kind of dark out here . We have quite a few lights on our bikes to try to watch out."

Anyone with information should call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (407) 254-7000.