Elderly man carjacked in Orange County

- Orange County sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for the thief that forced a senior citizen out of his car on Memorial Day.

Investigators say a 76-year-old man was at Home Depot, when the suspect asked him for a ride. The victim gave him a ride, but deputies say he was pushed out of the car and the suspect drove off. Deputies say the victim was slightly injured. The car was located in Deltona.

Deputies say the suspect is in a black man his 20s, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a mustache and tattoos on his right arm. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

