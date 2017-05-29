Deputies hunt for alleged ID thief in Seminole County

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for an alleged identity thief.

The victim told deputies she thinks she accidentally dropped her debit card after making a purchase at the Deer Run Country Club in Casselberry on May 10. As soon as she realized the card was missing, she checked her account and noticed several fraudulent charges.

Investigators obtained these photos of the suspect purchasing golf-related items at a nearby store.

If anyone has any information, they're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650.