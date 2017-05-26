SWAT team ends standoff with barricaded man in Melbourne

- Bullets and tear gas flew in Melbourne, during a seven-hour standoff between a SWAT team and a man accused of sexual battery.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, the Melbourne Police Department received a call for a sexual battery. The suspect, Joseph Brooks, 34, was known to and visiting with the victim at her residence, according to police.

"At some point in the afternoon, Brooks began acting irrationally and approached the victim after he disrobed. He then violently struck the victim, threatened her with a firearm and committed a sexual battery," said Lt. Cherly Trainer with the Melbourne Police Department. "Eventually, the victim was able to break free and fled to a neighboring home for refuge."

When officers arrived, they said Brooks refused to exit the residence, so the SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Unit were requested. West Melbourne PD and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office units also responded to assist.

Eventually, the Sheriff's Office sent a tactical robot sent into the residence where it helped to locate Brooks. At that point, tear gas was fired into the residence and Brooks then exited the home and was taken into custody.

Brooks is charged with sexual battery with a weapon involved and aggravated battery.