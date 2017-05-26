7 injured in DDOT bus-involved crash on Detroit's west side

- A DDOT bus was involved in an accident on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

Detroit police say seven people were taken to the hospital -- 3 in critical condition and four in stable condition with minor injuries. One of those critically injured was the DDOT bus driver.

The incident happened near Dexter and Doris when the DDOT bus driver attempted to avoid a driver that ran a stop light. The collision was unavoidable the bus hit a parked car, then a building, polie say.

All people involved were taken to Henry Ford Hospital for care.

SkyFOX, the bus and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash near Dexter and Doris.

Video shows the bus crashed through the side of a the Sun Valley Foods warehouse. One of the passenger vehicles had a utility pole that was sticking through the front of the car.

FOX 2 News Now streamed the incident live:

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this story.