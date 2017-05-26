Second-ever Country 500 kicks off this weekend

- The second edition of the Country 500 Music Festival is here, as it kicks off on May 26th.

The event, lasting until May 28th, takes place on the infield of the world-famous Daytona International Speedway, inside the the hallowed grounds of one of the most iconic motorsports venues in the world.

Last year was the event's first year, which saw about 75,000 fans rocking the night away as Country 500 transforms racing's greatest venue into a festival-goer's dream.

Not only can fans hear great artists perform, but they can also get up close and personal with some of their favorite stars at the artist meet-and-greet area.

Country 500 has many different festival activities. For example, numerous other features include food booths, food trucks, carnival rides, arcade games, cooling water elements, country-and-western merchandise, and more.

The wonderful festivities of the event are spread over three days nights. Country 500 allows fans to actually camp out in the infield, literally inside the festival. A full range of camping opportunities is available for virtually any budget, from pitching a tent to deluxe RV locations. There are also on-site lodging and travel packages for a hassle-free way to enjoy the festival. Travel packages include hotel accommodations, festival admission, round-trip transportation to the festival grounds, and official t-shirts.



Visit Country500.com or call 1-844-500-FEST for tickets, VIP, camping, parking, and other festival information.