Man shot in head outside Winter Park apartment

- A shooting outside a Winter Park apartment building is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents at the Sunbay Apartments complex, off of Aloma Ave. and near Semoran Blvd. said they came out of their apartments around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to find a man who had been shot in the head and lying in the parking lot. One neighbor said they heard an argument prior to finding the man.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Winter Park Hospital, where he died.

"Homicide investigators and CSI responded and are on scene conducting follow-up to try to determine what were the circumstances preceding the shooting," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.