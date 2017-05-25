Daytona Beach man beaten and carjacked

- A man who was pistol-whipped and carjacked by three suspects is recovering from the violent attack. Still bruised and cut up, he said he is scared to show his face.

"I got hit from the back of the head, an injury over here. my face my right hand side , my neck," he told FOX 35.

Police said he was ambushed in his father's car, while on his way to pick his dad up from work on Wednesday night. He was sitting at a stoplight in Daytona Beach, looking down at his phone, when suddenly his world turned upside down.

"I hear the doors open and people telling me to get out from the car and give them all that I have they did this with guns. I did not listen at first. They started hitting me. the first hit I got was a gun in my head, then they started hitting me left and right."

He got out of the car, then the crooks got in and floored it.

"They took my wallet, they took my phone, they took my dad's car and took off."

Police got the car back. It was smashed and trashed, but still no sign of the suspects who attacked a complete stranger. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department.