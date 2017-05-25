Boy hospitilized after being shot with pellet gun

- DeLand Police are investigating circumstances that led to a 5-year-old boy being shot in the head with a pellet gun on Wednesday afternoon.

DeLand Police were called by the mother, who told officers that her son was not breathing and had just been hit in the head by a concrete block.

A preliminary investigation was completed, reports DeLand police. It showed that a group of juveniles were playing with a pellet gun when the boy was shot.

It was also reported that the boy suffered from trauma to the head and was transported Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. He is in critical but stable condition as of late Thursday morning.