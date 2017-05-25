Police searching for McDonald's flasher

- Clermont Police are investigating allegations of a man exposing himself to an employee of the McDonalds located on Highway 27 in Clermont, Florida.

A McDonalds employee reported to Clermont Police that on May 22nd, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a silver van driven by a black male with a shaved head came through the drive-thru. The employee reported seeing the man's privates erect and exposed. The employee ignored the suspect, who drove away with no further contact.

There have been no other reports of similar incidents yet says Clermont Police. They also do not believe this to be related to the Target incident reported earlier.

If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact Detective Michel of the Clermont Police Department at 352-536-8422.