Disney housekeeper arrested, accused of theft
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A housekeeper at Walt Disney World Resort is accused of stealing.
According to authorities, Mayra Burgos, 35, had been the subject of a "covert corporate investigation" into the theft of property from resort guests.
Deputies said Disney staff set up cameras in one of the rooms the Old Key West Resort, put $200 in twenties in a nightstand and waited. An arrest report states that Burgos entered the room, opened the drawer, grabbed a $20 and left.
Burgos is charged with one count of grand theft.
Security experts recommend that you keep valuables hidden, locked in your luggage or a hotel safe.