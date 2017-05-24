Disney housekeeper arrested, accused of theft

- A housekeeper at Walt Disney World Resort is accused of stealing.

According to authorities, Mayra Burgos, 35, had been the subject of a "covert corporate investigation" into the theft of property from resort guests.

Deputies said Disney staff set up cameras in one of the rooms the Old Key West Resort, put $200 in twenties in a nightstand and waited. An arrest report states that Burgos entered the room, opened the drawer, grabbed a $20 and left.

Burgos is charged with one count of grand theft.

Security experts recommend that you keep valuables hidden, locked in your luggage or a hotel safe.

