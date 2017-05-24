Police issue alert for missing St. Cloud teenager

- Police in St. Cloud, Florida are searching for a teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Samantha Nichole Martin, 17, was last seen by her mother on the evening of May 13, at their home inside the Lake View Village neighborhood. Authorities say Martin is possibly staying at the Coalition for the Homeless in Orlando or in the area of the Florida Mall.

Martin is approximately 5 feet tall and weights 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or having any information on the whereabouts of Samantha, please call 911 or 407-891-6700.