Missing Altamonte Springs woman, dog found

Posted: May 24 2017 05:15PM EDT

Updated: May 24 2017 05:20PM EDT

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - UPDATE:  Joan Reitz and her dog have been located and are safe.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has issued an alert for a missing woman and dog.

Officers responded to the Grand Villa Senior Living Community, at 433 Orange Drive, in reference to a missing endangered adult, Joan Reitz, around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reitz, 79,  was last seen leaving the senior living community at approximately 1:30 p.m.  walking the dog pictured above.  

Reitz is described as a white female, 5’08, 120 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown at this time what Reitz was wearing when she left.  Authorities said Reitz has a diminished mental capacity.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts or locates Reitz, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911. 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories