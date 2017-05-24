Missing Altamonte Springs woman, dog found

- UPDATE: Joan Reitz and her dog have been located and are safe.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has issued an alert for a missing woman and dog.

Officers responded to the Grand Villa Senior Living Community, at 433 Orange Drive, in reference to a missing endangered adult, Joan Reitz, around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reitz, 79, was last seen leaving the senior living community at approximately 1:30 p.m. walking the dog pictured above.

Reitz is described as a white female, 5’08, 120 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown at this time what Reitz was wearing when she left. Authorities said Reitz has a diminished mental capacity.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts or locates Reitz, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.