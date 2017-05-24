Deputies: suspect uses brick to break into liquor store

- Seminole County Deputies need help identifying a burglary suspect.

They say the crime happened around 3:49 a.m. at a Publix Liquor store on Village Oak Lane in unincorporated Lake Mary. The suspect reportedly used a brick to break the front door's glass.

Deputies say he stole at least six bottles of liquor and several cartons of cigarettes worth a combined total of approximately $500.

The suspect is described as a bald, heavy-set white man, who's about 6'3" to 6'5" tall. He was wearing grey shorts and a blue Ron Jon Surf Shop t-shirt.

If anyone has information, you're urged to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at (407) 665-6650.