Marion County Deputies seek help for unsolved homicide

- The Marion County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help with an unsolved homicide.

Monday marked one year since Ceon Miles was killed.

Deputies say Miles suffered a gunshot wound last year, and was driven to the hospital by family members. He died of his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

Investigators say his family members found him already shot inside his car on N.E. 55th Court. They told deputies they didn't see what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding Miles' death, they're urged to contact Detective Aaron Levy at (352) 368-3546, or to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP.