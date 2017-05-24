Armed roberry suspect on the run

- A manhunt is underway in Orange County as deputies search for an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at a Circle K on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

According to deputies, the masked suspect entered the store and demanded money. He put the cash in a blue backpack and took off.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5'5" tall and was last seen wearing a mask, black hat, blue long sleeve t-shirt, black gloves and black pants.

If you see him call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.