Armed roberry suspect on the run
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is underway in Orange County as deputies search for an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened at a Circle K on Colonial Drive in Orlando.
According to deputies, the masked suspect entered the store and demanded money. He put the cash in a blue backpack and took off.
The suspect is described as a man who is about 5'5" tall and was last seen wearing a mask, black hat, blue long sleeve t-shirt, black gloves and black pants.
If you see him call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.