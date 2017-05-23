Alachua County Commission votes to move Confederate statue

- The Alachua County Commission has spoken, and a Confederate soldier statue is now slated to be moved.

"Old Joe," as some call the statue, has stood near the heart of Downtown Gainesville for more than a century, erected in 1904 on the grounds of the Administration Building.

After months of discussions, commissioners on Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to move the statue. They plan to ask the United Daughters of the Confederacy if they want the statue; however, as part of the motion, they would also have to pay the $14,000 to move it.

There were protests and counter protests earlier in the day as to whether the statue should be moved.

"This statue represents the many ancestors of mine that fought for their families and their faith," said Judy Rainey, of Ocala, "not for white supremacy."

Others expressed concern that moving the statue isn't enough.

"It's this type of people you can't educate," said Judy Rainey, who wants the statue taken down. "You're just beating your head trying to do it."

The statue is expected to be taken down in 60 days.