Dozens of arrests made in online child sex, prostitution sting out of Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 39 suspects as a result of an undercover investigation into sex crimes including pedophilia and prostitution. A Lake Wales soccer coach was among those arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects solicited children as young as 10-years-old for sex acts.

The week-long investigation resulted in 39 arrests. PCSO says 19 of the arrests were for men traveling to meet a minor for sex. One was arrested for possession of child pornography. The remaining 19 arrests were related to online prostitution – those who are prostitutes and advertise online, and those who solicited undercover detectives who posted ads posing as prostitutes.

Multiple agencies assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, including the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the State Attorney’s Office, the FBI Orlando Bureau, and more than a dozen other sheriff’s offices and police departments.

During the operation, undercover detectives posted fictitious ads or profiles on various social media platforms, websites, and mobile phone applications, posing as children, or as custodians of children, or as prostitutes or those soliciting prostitutes.

PCSO does undercover investigations such as this one frequently, but despite the media coverage and arrests made from past investigations, they say suspects still use the same online advertisement avenues to both seek out and advertise illegal sex acts.

“These predators are really out there, trying to violate children,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “All it takes is one glance at the conversations these predators have with our undercover detectives. They lurk in chat rooms, and online, ready to groom and violate your children. Fortunately, we’ve prevented at least 19 of them from doing so. The things that these predators say to children are vile, disgusting, and not fit for anyone except trained detectives to read. And even seasoned, trained detectives are repulsed. These predators need to be locked up, and stay locked up and away from children.”

The 39 suspects face a total of 126 charges, including use of a computer to seduce a child, promotion of sexual performance by a minor, traveling to meet a minor, possession of child pornography, soliciting prostitution and more.

PCSO says additional charges are pending further investigation.