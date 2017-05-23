Injured owl saved by Polk County fire rescue firefighters

- The Polk County Board of County Commissioners reports that Polk County firefighters pulled an injured owl from a small pool of water near Mulberry on Monday morning.

After receiving a call early Monday morning about an owl who was trapped in a man's pool, Polk's Fire station 710 was reported to respond.

Upon arrival to the scene, Captain James Town, Engineer Darren Monk, and firefighter James Parker saw an owl stuck in about a foot of water. It was reported that the owl had one claw tangled in a tarp and it was unable to fly.

The firefighters entered the pool and removed the bird, but then noticed the owl was injured. Woodland Wonders was contacted and came to collect the owl for rehabilitation.