Police use tear gas to end 19-hour stand-off

- Daytona Beach Shores was met with loud bangs, all-night lockdowns, evacuations, and road closures on Monday after police and an armed man engaged in a stand-off.

The stand-off began around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning after reports of a holed-up 36-year-old man with a stockpile of weapons arose.

Residents and visitors were all told to hunker down and stay in the house as much as possible, as officers surrounded the condominium complex where the suspect lived. At one point, he even waved around an assault rifle. Officers were nervous that he could begin shooting at any moment, including towards himself, as officers say he made concerning statements regarding hurting himself.

After asking him to come out of his home multiple times, officers used tear gas several times to force him out. Finally, at 12:30 a.m., the man was peacefully taken into custody, ending the stand-off at 19 hours.

Officers believe the man could be mentally ill and have a deteriorating mental state, but there is still no confirmation of this. Police are seeking help for him.