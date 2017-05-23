State Officials provide wildfire update for Florida

- Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam released new information on the fight against wildfires in Florida.

He announced 2,273 wildfires have burned over 171,000 acres in the state this year, with 125 active wildfires burning as of May 22.

"Even with rain across parts of Florida over the weekend, much of the state is experiencing drought conditions with elevated wildfire danger," Putnam said. "Residents and visitors need to pay attention to and comply with local burn bans and should take every precaution to help prevent wildfire."

Conditions are predicted to get even drier and warmer into late spring and early summer.

Commissioner Putnam asked Governor Rick Scott to issue an executive order in April in order to provide full resources to combat wildfires. The last time a similar order was issued was in June 2011.