Passenger killed after driver hits pole in Apopka

- A passenger died after her car ran into a pole in Apopka.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Tanglewood Drive.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV was heading southbound on Rock Springs Road, when he lost control of his vehicle. He ended up running into a pole.

He suffered serious injuries, but his passenger, a 17-year-old woman, died.

Troopers say it's still unclear why he lost control, and the crash is still under investigation.