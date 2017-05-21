Drunk driver killed by deputy after attacking him

- On Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported that their deputies responded to the area of possible drunk driver on the Florida Turnpike.

A deputy reported stopping the vehicle near mile marker 196. The driver, described as an adult male, was not cooperative and fled from the officer.

The deputy searched for the driver until spotting him at at a Pilot gas station in Yeehaw Junction. The deputy attempted to place him under arrest, but the male was again uncooperative and fled from the scene on foot, reports the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

After several attempts to bring the suspect into custody, the driver became violent and engaged the officer in a physical fight. It was then reported that the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. He has been released.

The suspect has not yet been positively identified.