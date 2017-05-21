One dead after domestic-related shooting

- On Sunday morning, the Leesburg Police Department reported that they responded to a domestic related rooting.

Officers reported responding to the scene with EMS. They immediately treated the 25-year-old victim. The victim was then transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect of the shooting, who the Leesburg Police Department believe to be Jeremy Kenneth Harrison, immediately fled the scene in a 2011 White Hyundia Azera 4-Door with Miami Dolphins tag D8BUU.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and officers are currently searching for the suspect.