Three killed in Orlando crash

- Troopers say three people died in a crash on Colonial Drive on Saturday.



Sgt. Kim Montes says a man driving a BMW west on Colonial Drive drove aggressively before he lost control, went into the median and flipped over onto a truck.



Sgt. Montes says the man driving the BMW died, along with the woman driving the truck.



She said three other people were in the truck, including a teen who died after being rushed to the hospital.



Montes said the two other passengers from the truck are now at the hospital - one in critical condition, the other in serious condition.