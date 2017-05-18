Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen goes before judge Local News Self-proclaimed sovereign citizen goes before judge Haughton Hackett, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, rambled on in court Thursday morning. He went on and on about his beliefs and why the law should not apply to him as he made his first appearance on kidnapping and grand theft motor vehicle charges. He even questioned why he was there.

- Haughton Hackett, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, rambled on in court Thursday morning. He went on and on about his beliefs and why the law should not apply to him as he made his first appearance on kidnapping and grand theft motor vehicle charges. He even questioned why he was there.

"Everything is in the stocks, Lord made day and night and let us create," said the 37--year-old Hackett. "I have come here I have defied myself. Why can't I sit on the thrown as a lawgiver?"

The judge made it clear, he had read Hackett's charges.

"I read the affidavit where it says that you went to the cabinet store then drove off, and they found you later at the WAWA," the judge said.

Orlando Police said Hackett drove with a friend to a store on Orange Blossom Trail. Then investigators say Hackett suddenly drove off in that friend's car, with the man's 14-month-old baby in the backseat. Four hours later, the Orange County Sheriffs Office helicopter hovered above, radioing his every move down to officers in patrols cars as they closed in on Hackett. The arresting officer noted in the police report that Hackett told him that he's a sovereign citizen.

"Just because someone claims to be a sovereign, that does not give them as pass," said Unversity of Central Florida Deputy Police Chief and Associate Professor Brett Meade.

He said a sovereign citizen is a person who does not believe in the U.S. Government or constitution.

"Just because someone has a belief in sovereignty, doesn't make them a criminal. The aspect comes in when they use the cover of sovereignty to commit a crime.," said Deputy Chief Meade, adding police do not excuse illegal behavior by sovereign citizens.

Hackett got pretty upset in court Thursday when the judge made it clear that he does not either.

"Your Honor, I'm in tears. What am I to do?" Hackett said.

Hackett is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.