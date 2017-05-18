Seminole County investigators make child porn arrest

- Seminole County Deputies arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

On May 15, they received information that 69-year-old Melvin Lazin used electronic devices to download and share child pornography while at his home in Winter Springs.

Investigators went to his home, where they say Lazin was questioned. They also found at least 10 lewd videos on thumb drives that Lazin possessed.

Based on his statements and evidence collected from a forensic examination of his computer, Lazin was arrested and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

He currently remains in jail on a $350,000 bond.