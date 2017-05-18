One dead after crash left two cars rolled over on I-4

Posted:May 18 2017 06:30AM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 06:31AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Interstate 4 westbound was closed down Wednesday morning after a crash left two vehicles rolled over and one person dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-4 when he struck another vehicle while changing into another lane. 

After the initial collision, FHP says both vehicles overturned multiple times. One driver was ejected into the roadway.

A third vehicle, unable to avoid the wreck, ran over the ejected driver, states FHP.

The crash is still under investigation. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories